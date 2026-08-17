Bully Ray Says Line From CM Punk's WWE SmackDown Promo Made Him Sound 'Egomaniacal'

As they get closer and closer to their Undisputed WWE Championship clash in Toronto, champion CM Punk and challenger Kevin Owens have continued to trade barbs on the microphone over the last two episodes of "SmackDown." And there was one line this past Friday that had Bully looking at Punk in a different view, which involved Punk declaring that the WWE locker room was his. On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully stated the promo made Punk come off negatively, even though he understood it was all scripted.

"I understand this is a promo, I get it, but I never heard anybody in ECW, not Shane Douglas, not Taz, not Sabu, not Terry Funk, not Tommy Dreamer, The Sandman, Raven, blah blah blah, refer to it as 'my locker room,'" Bully said. "If anything, those guys would've said 'our locker room.' Attitude Era, definitively, even though Stone Cold was there, even though The Rock was there, even though Triple H was there and was one of the boys...even when all those heavy hitters were there, it was still The Undertaker's locker room. Taker was the boss. Never heard him refer to it as 'my locker room.' I think Punk referring to it as 'my locker room' is selfish and egomaniacal, which kind of fits him?"

The promo battles between Punk and Owens have featured the two blurring the lines quite a bit, with references to heat the two shared while working in Ring of Honor twenty plus years ago. In the same promo where Punk referred to the WWE locker room as his, Owens suggested that Punk had burned all his bridges and that his attempts to make amends weren't genuine, a nod towards Punk's ill-fated tenure with AEW prior to his return to WWE in 2023.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription