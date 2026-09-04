Grayson Waller On Pissing People Off As WWE NXT Champion: 'I Love It'

Grayson Waller returned to "WWE NXT" in July and put the men's division on notice. His mission came to fruition at Heatwave when he stole the pin to become NXT Champion. In the closing minutes of the match, it appeared that Cruz Montana would get the win, however Waller stole the pin on Tony D'Angelo to the chagrin of the other three men in the match and the WWE Universe.

During his first interview since winning the title on "Busted Open After Dark", Waller addressed all the potential challengers that came out during his segment on "NXT". He loves that people hate him and that so many men came out to challenge him. He asked where those guys were a month ago when he was talking trash about them. "From the bottom of my heart, I thought the men's division was dog s*** and none of them did anything about it."

Waller is glad that these guys seem to have a fire lit under them now that he's holding the title. "This championship used to mean something. Sometimes this championship meant more than championships on the main roster. And that is my job. I'm bringing this championship back to what it was when I started here. I love pissing people off. I love it. I love seeing these guys coming out here and trying to talk, but I can just see the anger in their eyes. This is the most fun I've had in years."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open After Dark and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.