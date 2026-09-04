Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega Reportedly Heavily Involved In Their AEW All In Entrances

One of the most talked about aspects of AEW All In is Will Ospreay's entrance for his match. A video montage of his career played while his mom, Sue. He walked backstage to The Who's "Baba O'Riley" while flanked by Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, and HENARE and met ghosts of his past: Zack Sabre, Jr., Michael Oku, Ricochet, Aussie Open, and Swerve Strickland. Jon Moxley passed him the U.K. flag before Ospreay hugged his wife, Alex Windsor before heading to the ring.

Tony Khan wanted both Ospreay and Omega to have special and memorable entrances. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Khan and Ospreay worked all week on it with the idea of putting the people closest to Ospreay in both real life and storyline in his ring entrance. Ospreay credited Mike Mansury for the video montage, but Mansury gave credit to Phill Ada.

Omega had a special video package with clips of his career that was narrated by Japanese voiceover artist, Kenta Miyake. His entrance was music from My Hero Academia. Omega came to the ring with the Young Bucks, Brandon Cutler, and Michael Nakazawa. The Observer reported that it was very hands-on by Omega and was very personal to him. He came to the AEW production crew with a lot of the ideas.