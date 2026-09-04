Will Ospreay Breaks Down 'Mind-Blowing' AEW All In Entrance

In the wake of his AEW Men's World Championship victory over Kenny Omega at All In, the only debate surrounding Will Ospreay is whether his match with Omega was the highlight of the night, or his entrance leading up to the match. That entrance not only featured a video package for Ospreay, narrated by his mother Sue and set to The Who's "Baba O'Riley," but also featured Ospreay walking past several old rivals on his way to the curtain. And it was that particular scene that really got to Ospreay when he discussed the entrance during the post-All In media scrum.

"Honestly, for me, it was walking past all the people that made me," Ospreay said. "Like, I walked past Zack Sabre Jr., who was...the first mountain of British wrestling that I climbed. Guys like Michael Oku, who was my last British wrestling match. Ricochet from Best of the Super Juniors. Swerve, Kyle, and Davis. And then seeing Al there, and then Moxley.

"It was mind blowing to, like, even though...there might be some hard feelings towards some of them, maybe some love towards others, I think that honestly one of the coolest moments to know there was a moment of appreciation for all of them. And they were ready to see me step into this position. To me, that was one of the coolest things I've ever done. I haven't watched it back yet. People are saying it was pretty freakin' sick, so I can't wait to see it."

Not to be outdone by Ospreay, Omega's entrance was also memorable, featuring a video narrated in Japanese by voice actor Kenta Miyake. Both entrances have been credited for enhancing the match overall, which lasted over a half an hour before Ospreay finally defeated Omega with a Hidden Blade.