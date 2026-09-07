Becky Lynch Compares WWE's Four Horsewomen To Iconic Pop Group

What do WWE's Four Horsewoman and an iconic pop group have in common? According to Becky Lynch, quite a lot.

The Four Horsewomen have long been regarded as one of the most influential groups in women's wrestling. Similarly, The Spice Girls are highly praised for their contributions in the music industry, which date back to the 1990s. Beyond that, Lynch points out that each faction succeeded in making individual members shine as well.

"The fact that everybody was so different, individual, and nobody tried to replicate what anybody else was doing. They were very individual," Lynch told No-Contest Wrestling." "It's kind of like the Spice Girls, in a way. You had your Ginger Spice and your Baby Spice. You had something that would appeal to a different audience so that we were all so distinct in how we looked and how we moved and who we were. It was pretty perfect. I think that as well pushed us because you could compare, but you were all so different too."

Lynch further described the inter-Four Horsewoman relationships as "competitive" yet supportive, with each woman wanting to see the others do well in the pro wrestling sphere. Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley have remained with WWE to this day; Sasha Banks, however, rebranded into Mercedes Mone and now works for AEW.

The Spice Girls originally joined forces in 1994. Its respective lineup consisted of Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell, all of whom took on different monikers to set themselves apart.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.