In wrestling, one of the most important attributes a wrestler can have is charisma. That charisma draws fans into everything they do from their promos to their matches. Some people just ooze charisma and have "it". This can take their character to the next level and make them a must see. It can make fans want to boo or cheer a wrestler.

One of the most popular wrestlers in AEW is "The Babe With the Power", Willow Nightingale. When Nightingale defeated Thekla at Redemption, she had an epic celebration on "Dynamite" complete with pastel streamers and a crowd who was overjoyed for her, as they had waited so long to cheer for her as world champion. A tearful Nightingale spoke about how much winning the title meant to her. Nightingale's time as AEW Women's World Champion came to an end after just 35 days when she lost to Mercedes Moné at All In 2026.

Nightingale has been a fan favorite beginning with her time on "Dark" and "Elevation" in the Pandemic Era. On his podcast "My World", Jeff Jarrett spoke about Nightingale's connection to the fans. "Willow has a unique charisma. Fans don't just want to see her. They want to see her win. And that to me, in essence, the art of a real babyface. It's just hard to bottle that up. Willow has that special charisma."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.