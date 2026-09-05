Chelsea Green Cleared For Action On WWE SmackDown, Next Title Challenger Announced

Interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green is cleared for action, under one condition, and her next challenger was revealed on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown." During an in-ring segment, the blue brand's general manager, Nick Aldis, brought out Green and a doctor to reveal the news.

While Green said she was more concerned about her legacy than her health, Aldis didn't agree and asked for the doctor's opinion. The doctor said that while Green's orbital bone is healing, it's not completely healed, but she is cleared to compete as long as she wears her face mask at all times.

That brought out Nia Jax and Lash Legend, as Jax has been gunning for a shot at Green's gold over the last few weeks. Tiffany Stratton ran out to provide backup for her friend, and as Stratton and Jax were gearing up to go one-on-one, Aldis revealed that Jax will get a title shot against Green in Mexico City next Friday.

Jax went on to defeat Stratton with the Annihilator. During the brawl on the other side of the match, Jax grabbed Green's face mask before the champion got out of the ring, so Green couldn't fight back, and Green and Jax stared one another down.