WWE's Royce Keys Shares Warning Following Bloodline Attack: 'Ain't Nobody Safe'

After two back-to-back barbaric attacks on The Bloodline (Jey and Jimmy Uso), along with LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa, Royce Keys has finally spoken out about his actions. Posted on Instagram, Keys, along with OTM's Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, have issued a warning shot, informing those within the WWE that those who see the world in color, all this trio sees is black and white, with a dash of red.

"How many times did I have to preach that it ain't about family. It's about loyalty," Keys begins in the vignette. "Hey, look what type of play I can call. Look at the play I call. Solo, LA, Jimmy, Jey. Hey, man, hey, ain't nobody safe. Look what I got with me. Bronco Nina. No surprise. Y'all ain't been through what we've been through. This ain't a game. We live in these streets. Real life. This is what we do. Ain't nobody safe. Nobody."

In addition to their forewarning, it was revealed that the trio will be recognized by these three notorious numbers going forward: 946 (an homage to Keys' regional connections and OTM's shared hometown of Oakland, California). On the August 4 edition of "WWE Raw," Keys was taken out in a stretcher after Fatu split him in two in their street fight match. Two weeks ago, Keys returned with former "WWE NXT" stars OTM, launching an attack on anyone connected to Fatu. That said, the ruthless trio decimated the Usos, Knight, and Sikoa during their main event tag team match. This past Monday, the beatdowns continued, as 946 got the best of the Bloodline once more, leaving them beaten and bloody backstage.