Second-Gen WWE Star Says Vince McMahon Pledged To Sign Him Based On Birth Weight

"WWE NXT" and "WWE EVOLVE" Superstar Brooks Jensen takes pride in being a second generation wrestler. Though the decision to become a generational talent wasn't made by him; rather, it was made by former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon, the day Jensen was born.

"My dad got the call from the then boss Vince McMahon, and he was like, 'Congrats on the baby. How is he?' My dad told him how much I weighed. I forgot the exact number, but he heard the weight and he was like, 'Well, when he turns 18, we'll sign him," Jensen chuckled when recounting the story on "The AJ Styles Show." "So, ever since day one, I was just, you know, I guess destined. That's always been part of my life to be in this."

Jensen, the son of former WWE star Bull Buchanan, made his television debut for "NXT" in September 2021. He'd go on to work for the now defunct "NXT UK," where he and Josh Briggs became the last team to hold the NXT UK Tag Team Championships. After that run, he joined The Culling on August 13, 2024, and stayed within the group until he was kicked out of it on June 3, 2025. He is now a featured star on "EVOLVE." His last televised match was a loss to Elijah Holyfield this past June.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The AJ Styles Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.