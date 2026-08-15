AJ Styles Identifies WWE NXT Performer As A Future Superstar

AJ Styles is enjoying his role in scouting young stars in WWE and helping them take their game to the next level, and he believes that a "WWE NXT" star has the talent to reach the top.

"The Phenomenal One" recently discussed numerous stars on "The AJ Styles Show," where he singled out "NXT's" Brooks Jensen as someone he feels has a bright future ahead of him in WWE.

"Brooks Jensen is one of the — he'll be one of the bigger superstars to come out of NXT. I've never seen somebody so young get it so well. Like, he understands it. He studies it. He is a student of the game, 1000%. He had to take some time off because of an injury, but I think he's going to be the next big star," declared Styles.

Jensen, the son of former WWE star Bull Buchanan, has been wrestling since 2019, beginning in the indies before signing with WWE in 2021. The 24-year-old star has been a part of the "NXT" system since, featuring in both "NXT" and the now-defunct "NXT UK." More recently, Jensen has wrestled in WWE's sister brand, EVOLVE.

Since his retirement, Styles has scouted wrestlers for WWE, looking to find and help young wrestlers improve. He has also brought his years of experience producing matches on "NXT" and EVOLVE, which could be where he got a closer look at Jensen and the potential the young star possesses.