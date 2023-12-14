NXT's Brooks Jensen Recalls Trying Out For WWE Alongside People Like Bron Breakker

Brooks Jensen may still be relatively new to the WWE scene, having only been with the promotion for two years, but already he's established himself as someone to watch out for, forming a successful unit with Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley. But while Jensen would seem like someone who was a shoo-in for WWE, being the son of former star Bull Buchanan and all, he was ultimately just like everyone else, having to undergo WWE's rigorous tryout before getting signed.

During an appearance on "Scoop Slammed," Jensen recalled his tryout back in early 2021, confirming what many in the past have said about its grueling nature. He also revealed that he was part of a historic tryout class, which has since gone on to produce some of the most well-known stars in "NXT."

"I get to the Performance Center for the tryout, and I don't know who the other three people were, but in this tryout, it was myself, Bodi Hayward, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, Brutus Creed, and Tony D'Angelo, "Jensen said. "But yeah, the training was brutal. It was...I want to say...200 push-ups, 200 squats, 200 situps, 200 get-ups, and get back down, and then that was just a warm-up.

"It was just full of cardio, just running in a ring, doing rolls, staying to the basics because I assume...Trick did train a little before he got there, but I was the only indie wrestler there. So this was kind of the start of what you see now as a modern-day college athlete trying out. So it was a real cool experience, but it's really tough. And I'm really glad that I got to experience that, and I'm even more fortunate that I got signed out of that class."

