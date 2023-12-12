Backstage Report On Plans For Tonight's WWE NXT 12/12/23

After Saturday's NXT Deadline premium live event, the men and women of "WWE NXT" return to the WWE Performance Center tonight to dig through the rubble with a fine-tooth comb.

According to Fightful Select, tonight's edition of "NXT" is set to feature an introduction to the participants in this year's NXT Men's Breakout tournament, as well as two tournament matches. The tournament, as well as the participants, were announced on last week's "NXT." Eddy Thorpe will also wrestle Dijak, continuing their bitter feud. Dijak is looking for revenge, after Thorpe attacked him during the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, costing Dijak the match. There will also be a mixed 6-person tag which will see Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley take on The Meta-Four's Lash Legend, Oro Mensah, and WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar, with Jakara Jackson in the Meta-Four's corner.

A warning that the next set of details contains spoilers for tonight's event.

Also set for tonight's show will be a promo by the newly-returned Cora Jade. Jade's promo is said to also involve Nikkita Lyons, Women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Blair Davenport and WWE NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria, setting up a tag match between the four women. Trick Williams will reportedly close the show with a promo that is set to include Carmelo Hayes and WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. Williams is still determined to find out who attacked him weeks ago, with the revelation at NXT Deadline that it was not Lexis King.