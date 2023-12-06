WWE NXT Men's Breakout Tournament Start Date, Participants Officially Announced

During Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," it was announced that the Men's Breakout Tournament kicks off next week on the December 12 episode of "NXT." We also learned the eight men who will participate.

Who makes up this year's field? The list includes Oba Femi, Riley Osborne, Keanu Carver, Tavion Heights, Dion Lennox, Luca Crusifino, Myles Borne, and Trey Bearhill. The winner of the tournament gets a future shot at any championship of their choosing. "WWE Raw" star Cody Rhodes announced the return of the tournament, as well as the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, on the October 10 episode of "NXT,"

The last Men's Breakout Tournament was in 2021; the winner was Carmelo Hayes. Hayes has found success since then — he's a former two-time "NXT" North American Champion as well as a former "NXT" Champion. His 182-day reign ended two months ago at No Mercy.