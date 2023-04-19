Brooks Jensen Gets Makeover, Challenges Josh Briggs To Mixed Tag Match At Spring Breakin'

Two former "NXT" tag team champions will be facing each other at the "NXT" special, Spring Breakin'. It all started during tonight's episode of "NXT" when Brooks Jensen revealed his new "sophisticated" look rather than his usual "country" style.

He also revealed that instead of siding with his tag team partner Josh Briggs and friend Fallon Henley in their feud with his "love interest" Kiana James, he and James were going to face them instead in a mixed tag team match.

During the segment, Jensen and James were at Henley's bar to announce the match, which Briggs agreed to so that he could "knock some sense" into his tag team partner. Henley was also happy to accept the match, so she could "finally get her hands" on James.

While Henley and James are bitter rivals, it wasn't too long ago when they were the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions. Henley and James held the titles from February until earlier this month at Stand & Deliver, where they were defeated by Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Briggs and Jensen, on the other hand, were good friends and are former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions, and held the now-defunct titles from June 2022 to September 2022.

Other matches set for the Spring Breakin' show include former "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker facing Andre Chase, Indi Hartwell defending her "NXT" Women's title against both Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes defending his "NXT" title against Grayson Waller, a Trunk match between Tony D'Angelo and Stacks and Pretty Deadly, and Cora Jade facing Lyra Valkyria.