People Involved With WWE NXT Heatwave Reportedly 'Frustrated' Over Audience Situation

At this time last week, WWE and AAA featured a double-header with "AAA Ola de Calo" opening the festivities and "WWE NXT" Heatwave as the main event. What was a good idea for the two promotions ended up in exasperation backstage, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As reported, it appears the AAA show was a massive draw for fans and spectators live at the Burt Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. However, the same cannot be said for "NXT's" annual summertime event. It's estimated that about one-third of the crowd left after the AAA event concluded, leaving "NXT" talents to wrestle in front of a smaller crowd. Because there were less in attendance later that day, WWE decided to darken the building during the "NXT" tapings.

Multiple people involved with the "NXT" portion of the show mentioned privately to WON that it was "frustrating" to have its talent wait four to five hours and go out there to a less enthused and depleted crowd hours after AAA tore the roof off the Burt Ogden Arena. Though the reason why the reactions were day and night are still up for debate, speculation is that fans were more eager to see lucha libre live, as Edinburg is just 20 miles from the United States – Mexico border, and the primary genre of wrestling showcased there.

In April 2025, WWE acquired Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. The lucha libre promotion is gearing up for Triplemanía 34 this Friday and Sunday in Las Vegas and Mexico City, Mexico, respectively.