Canadian Promotion Relaunches Wrestling School, Names AEW's Josh Alexander Head Coach

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling is re-launching the Can-Am Dojo wrestling school in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, rebranded as the MLP Academy, the promotion announced via press release. AEW star Josh Alexander will serve as the school's head coach.

The MLP Academy is set to open in October in a new 4,000-square foot facility in Windsor. Registration details and information about courses and seminars will be released by the school in the months to come. In addition to Alexander's role in the school, MLP President Scott D'Amore was announced as the MLP Academy General Manager.

According to the release, the school will offer a full spectrum of training for the next generation of professional wrestling stars. Both beginner and advanced courses will be offered, as well as specialized seminars and clinics taught by top names within the industry. MLP said the seminars will cover things like brand building, etiquette, in-ring technique, promo skills, and more. MLP Academy students will also get reps in front of live audiences, as the school will host regular showcase events highlighting its trainees.

"I trained at the Can-Am Dojo. It changed my life," Alexander was quoted in the release. "This place built me – and now, I'm honoured to give back and help shape the future of this sport."

D'Amore said that the Can-Am Dojo had long been a "proving ground for greatness," and he and Alexander are ready to write the next chapter. He said the MLP Academy, with Alexander at the helm as head coach, will deliver a "world-class" training environment to prepare students for success.

Notable alumni from the Can-Am Dojo include Rhino, new AEW signees the Motor City Machine Guns, TNA's Moose. Other Canadian stars who trained at the dojo include Eric Young, Petey Williams, and Bobby Roode.