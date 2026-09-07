Former WWE Star Jinder Mahal Says He Stopped Taking Indie Bookings: 'It's Not Fun'

Ex-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has revealed that wrestling isn't fun for him anymore, prompting him to reduce the number of bookings he takes.

Mahal recently spoke to Bully Ray on "Busted Open," where he said that he loves wrestling but isn't as keen on it anymore. Ray joked that it could be his ego, which Mahal conceded could be the case, before explaining the real reason for it.

"I've been gone for over two years now [from WWE], and as of a couple months ago, I stopped taking bookings. And I'm very conflicted about this. I love wrestling. I love the business. I love seeing the young talent in the locker room, but it's just not a good look for me. The thing is, all of the wrestling is fun, but then just coming to the venue and all of that ... I don't know what it is. It's my ego," he said. "It's not beneath me, but it's beneath a former WWE Champion. I love wrestling. And the only reason I'm only there for fun. I'm not there for the money. I don't need the money. I have business outside of wrestling. The only reason I'm there is for fun, and it's not fun."

The former WWE star clarified that he hasn't yet stopped taking bookings, but picks and chooses where he wants to wrestle. He stated that the professionalism of the promotion is a big factor in whether he wants to wrestle for them.

"I have a manager, every once in a while he'll send something my way that's a really good payday. I'll go on their Instagram and I base it off of that. Do they invest in a proper graphic designer for the poster? If it's just butchered and it looks like they made it themselves on Photoshop, I can't do it. So, it has to be professional. It doesn't necessarily need to be the biggest crowd or anything," he added.

Mahal revealed that he is set to feature on eight dates in the future, some of which are in Italy, Spain, and India, which he is excited about.