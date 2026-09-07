WWE Sunday Night's Main Event - 9/6/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 We Loved

I expected to be wowed much more than I was when Oba Femi and Bron Breakker squared off for the "Future of WWE" title, but I found the match to be the slowest possible pace they could have wrestled. I also fully expected the match to be interrupted by a returning Bronson Reed, as well, so the fact that it was slow and predictable made it one of my least favorite things of the night.

The match started off at a good pace with Breakker and Femi trying to knock one another off their feet, and there wasn't anything wrong with any of the in-ring action overall, but it just felt slow compared to anything else Femi has done on the main roster so far. Even his King of the Ring finals match against Jey Uso felt like it was wrestled at a better pace, though I will admit that could be because there were much bigger stakes (or so we thought) on the line.

Maybe the suspension of disbelief part of my brain is broken after Femi was squaring off with Brock Lesnar for so long, and squashing a few guys along the way, but I just never believed that two spears, even at the speed at which Breakker runs to hit them, would keep Femi down. Breakker was going to have to throw a lot more at him, and even the assistance from the others in The Vision wasn't ever going to help. Femi put Austin Theory through the commentary desk like it was nothing. Logan Paul is still hurt, and while I liked the swerve that Maxxine Dupri was the one holding the brass knuckles, she's obviously not doing too much.

So, of course, it all had to come down to Reed's return. Don't get me wrong, I'm so happy to see him back, but it felt a little anticlimactic when he just got into the ring and smacked Femi with a chair to cause the disqualification. He did end up hitting four Tsunamis to Femi, but even so, I watched Femi take seven nearly back-to-back F5s from Lesnar in the previous months, and Reed is looking lean as heck now, so I couldn't entirely buy it.

I also would have preferred Reed to come back and beat up both Femi and Breakker, then align with Paul Heyman as the "future." He looks absolutely fantastic, and I think it would have worked really well, with the momentum of his return underneath him. We may still be getting that, as we saw Heyman watching Reed's return again in a backstage segment, but I think tonight's show could have used the surprise more than anywhere else down the line.

Written by Daisy Ruth