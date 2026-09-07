ROH Women's World Champion Details Latest Goal For Historic Reign

At ROH Final Battle 2022, Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to become the ROH Women's World Champion, a win that would completely change the trajectory of "The Fallen Goddess'" career. Today, Athena has held the title for a whopping 1367 days, becoming one of the longest-reigning champions of all-time, but the former WWE star still isn't satisfied, as she recently shared which milestone she's aiming to accomplish by the end of this year during an interview with "WFAA."

"I'm the longest reigning champion in company history. Not only that, a few weeks ago I actually became the longest reigning champion of the modern day era, man or woman. So I am the most official longest reigning champion currently at this point in time. The longest reigning champion ever is Bruno Sammartino, who is absolutely phenomenal and as we would say, a complete unit, as most would say. But I think my next goal, which is very immediate, is Christmas because then I will surpass Hulk Hogan's longest reign as well. So that's the goal right now, but the goal is to keep it forever."

Hogan was WWE World Heavyweight Champion from 1984-1988, with his run with the title coming to an end at 1474 days, making it the third-longest reign in professional wrestling history. This past July, Athena also surpassed Roman Reigns' historic reign as Universal Champion, which lasted from 2020-2024. In addition to her impressive ROH Women's World Title reign and having main evented seven pay-per-views in a row, Athena is set on defending her championship globally and wrestling against the most intense competition that's available.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WFAA" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.