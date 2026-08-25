Athena Details Journey To 'Forever Champion' In ROH

With an ROH Women's World Title reign spanning over 1,300 days so far, Athena has earned the nickname "Forever Champion." What exactly does "forever" mean to her, though?

According to Athena, it's a way of life that promotes both positivity, motivation, and self-belief. "Like I said before, when I first won this title, I never thought that I would become a forever champion," she said on the ROH Death Before Dishonor post-show media scrum. "I really find that when I go home at night, try to stay humble, try to stay focused, try to stay disciplined, because we all like a little pasta sometimes, even though I'm highly allergic to milk. But in all seriousness, I never thought in a billion years I would have an opportunity to show myself on this type of platform, to have not only an amazing support team when it comes to our backstage staff, an amazing, breakable, fragile roster. They're fine, until they get to me and then they don't come back around, except for Billie [Starkz]."

During her history-making reign, Athena has experienced many moments of triumph, such as her victory in the first-ever ROH Women's Survival of the Fittest match. On the opposite end, she's also endured physical damage, including a dislocated kneecap, severe ankle sprains, and a neck injury. Still, "The Fallen Goddess" pushed through it all to remain at the top of Ring of Honor, while also boosting the rising talents aspiring to be like her.

"Forever is not just a word. It is truly forever motivating, forever being determined, forever not bowing down to anyone that makes you feel less than. That's just me. I am forever me," she added.

Along her winding path, Athena eclipsed the likes of Mercedes Martinez, Billie Starkz, and Harley Cameron. At ROH Death Before Dishonor on August 21, STARDOM's Hazuki stepped up to challenge for the title as well, but like the rest, she too fell short.