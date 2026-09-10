Jake The Snake Roberts Names WWE Star Who He'd Like To Wrestle Today

WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW talent Jake "The Snake" Roberts knows how to pick a fight. When asked on "The Mick [Foley] and Kenny Show" which current WWE talent he'd like to slither in the ring and face, Roberts did not hesitate on who he'd square off with.

"Randy Orton," Roberts immediately replied. "I want to fight the 'Viper.' I think I'm a little past time." Though he hasn't wrestled since 2018, this industry is built on the "never say never" concept. For many, it would be a dream match seeing "The Snake" circle around "The Viper."

Speaking of the "Viper," Orton is coming off a victory over "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes from last week's Sunday Night's Main Event. Orton evenly tied up their rivalry 1-1, after taking a massive defeat at WrestleMania 42 this past April when Rhodes was the Undisputed WWE Champion in his third reign. It is unknown at this time if and when Orton and Rhodes will have their trilogy match, and if Rhodes can complete his mission of "killing" the "Legend Killer." As for Orton, he hopes coming out of this feud will prove that he is worthy to carry another reign, putting him in the 15-time World Championship column.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Mick and Kenny Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.