Bronson Reed Details Mentality That Led To New Physique For His WWE Return

Bronson Reed made an impactful return to WWE at Sunday Night's Main Event with a leaner look, and he has detailed his mindset behind changing his look.

Reed had been out of action since February after tearing his biceps, and he seemingly used the time off as an opportunity to get leaner. Ahead of his return, the Australian star featured in a vlog for WWE's YouTube channel, where he said he had lost a lot of weight, comparing his current weight to when he initially joined WWE.

"By the time I'm back, I'll probably be around 270, 265, 270 pounds. And at my heaviest, when I came back to WWE at the end of 2022, I was 365 pounds. So you're looking at about 90 to 100-pound difference since then to now. So in the last three, four years, I feel like if you don't evolve, you die. So especially in this business, you have to keep moving with the times," he said.

Reed explained that his motivation to become leaner and push himself comes from his fear that someone may take his position in the promotion. He wants to prepare himself to keep going and stay at the top of his game.

"And I'm watching wrestling all the time, and I think that puts me in the mood to have like a target and a goal of what I want to do. I even think of it as someone's taking my spot, you know what I mean? So I need to make sure I'm on top of my game. In this business, people will take your spot straight away, and that's just how it is. You have to be prepared for that. So that's sort of the mindset," added The Vision star.

The one-time NXT North American Champion attacked Oba Femi on his return, and he and The Vision once again took him out on "WWE Raw" after Sunday Night's Main Event, which continued the feud between Femi and Bron Breakker.