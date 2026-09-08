Charlotte Flair Says It Would Be 'So Fun' To Have A Romance Storyline In WWE

Charlotte Flair has discussed the possibility of having a romantic storyline in WWE in the future.

Flair, for most of her main roster career, has been a solo star who has been a serious character chasing titles and breaking barriers for the women wrestlers of WWE. But she admitted to rugby union star Ilona Maher on the "Power Hour with Ilona Maher" podcast that she would love to have a more lighthearted storyline.

"I put it out in the universe [that I want a romantic storyline]. Let's see if it catches something," she said. "I just have never been paired with a male or ever had like, even like a, 'Hey [from another wrestler]'. So, it'd just be like so fun for me."

But with Flair's character being independent and someone who is used to doing things on her own, she wonders if there is a strong male character who can match her, something that her fans have wondered about too.

"A couple of my fans were like, 'Dude, there's no one good enough for the queen.' And I was like, 'That's the greatest line' 'cause, like, we're so independent, we don't need a male. But I just thought it'd be like fun to show that like, 'Hey, I'm not so cold, right? Like, I can be flirty.'"

Flair recently said that being in a romantic storyline in WWE is one of the storylines she'd be interested in, but she also stated that winning another world title — her 15th — would be something she'd love to achieve in WWE too. She also touted the possibility of having a storyline with Cody Rhodes, with whom she believes she has a ready-made story due to his father, the late, great Dusty Rhodes, having trained her.