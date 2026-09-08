Backstage Report On WWE Decision To Continue Cody Rhodes-Randy Orton Program

This past weekend at Sunday Night's Main Event, Randy Orton defeated Cody Rhodes in their second matchup together this year and got his revenge after losing to "The American Nightmare" at WrestleMania 42. All signs are pointing towards a trilogy match between both men, especially after Orton delivered a low-blow to pick up the win, and it seems like the plan is for the feud to continue into the fall.

According to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Rhodes and Orton are purposely being kept out of the Undisputed WWE Title picture until the time comes for either competitor to face CM Punk for the gold.

"Just doing something to keep Cody away from Punk for a while and Randy away from Punk for a while as well. And so, Punk can be working with [Sami] Zayn and GUNTHER and whoever else. They're trying to save those guys for later, bigger shows. So, I think that's the gist of it and Cody and Orton have been wanting to work together anyway, so they're doing a program."

Rhodes went one-on-one with Punk this past August at SummerSlam, but failed to defeat "The Best In The World" after Orton returned and attacked him near the end of the match. Although it seems too soon for both men to lock up again, WWE continues to tease a heel turn for Rhodes, which could lead him back to Punk.

Orton hasn't fought Punk in singles action since 2013 and a feud between both competitors would be one of the freshest storylines WWE could present at the moment, but the match might not happen until WrestleMania season based on Meltzer's comments.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.