Nic Nemeth: Bron Breakker Vs. Oba Femi At WWE SNME Felt Like A 'Vince McMahon Match'

At Sunday Night's Main Event, Oba Femi won his match against Bron Breakker due to the return of Bronson Reed. Reed attacked Femi with a chair to cause the disqualification. After the match, Reed landed four Tsunamis on Femi.

On "Busted Open", Nic Nemeth weighed in on the match. Leading up to the match, Breaker was trying to figure out if Paul Heyman believed Femi was the future over him. Nemeth said the feud and match felt reminiscent of how Vince McMahon would book it. "It felt like Vince said, 'book this as 'The Future of WWE'. One guy is going to be the future of WWE? No ladies? Not six guys? Not 20 people? One guy is the future? Okay."

Nemeth was concerned about the booking, since they had put equity into Breakker before he was hurt. Reed returning was a blessing because if one guy is going to be the future for the next 15 years, you don't want a winner here. "Reed looked like a million effing bucks. He looks like a big man that is a killer. He already scared me, but now he scares me in a different way."

Nemeth feels the ending of the match and postmatch beatdown was the best thing for the story. Even with things were repetitive with John Cena, he was always in jeopardy of losing. "I haven't seen that too much with Oba. This could be a beautiful opening to where you see just a little bit. He's an indestructible future of the business, but now there's just a little crack in the armor that says 'oh, he's a human being. I know have to get behind him, not just cheer him when he comes out.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.