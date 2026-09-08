WWE HOFer Lex Luger Offers Health Update: 'I Am Feeling Great'

WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger has been dealing with the consequences of a spinal stroke since 2007, leaving him temporarily paralyzed from the neck down initially, though he's slowly been recovering from through rehabilitation and working with Diamond Dallas Page and his DDP Yoga fitness program. While Luger is not yet at 100%, the veteran has made substantial progress, even walking with minimal assistance and standing up with his own strength. Recently, Luger appeared on "Busted Open Radio," where he shared a more recent update on his rehabilitation progress.

"I am feeling great!" he expressed. "In every way imaginable. I got my Tuesday workout calendar from Dallas. He's back from his huge European trip, which was phenomenal!"

Luger then praised DDP for being relentless with him along this journey, and for partially taking accountability for the ongoing progress he's been making. When asked if he'd considered any alternative therapies like stem cell treatment or peptides, Luger stated that he's not tried any of these options but is open to anything.

"We're gonna have a big reveal at some point, at [DDP's] beach house down there in Panama City, and we're looking forward to that and sharing with everybody," he added. "But yeah, we've made good progress, yeah I think we've got a nice surprise for everybody down the line here!"

On the other hand, DDP spoke about working with Luger not too long ago, expressing that the WWE Hall of Famer is a pleasure to work with, and their friendship has only grown, while already hinting that Luger had been getting better and better.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.