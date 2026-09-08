CMLL's Tessa Blanchard Reportedly Removed From MLW Show

Just one week ago, it seemed Tessa Blanchard was poised to become a dual CMLL/MLW star after revealing she was scheduled to appear for the latter promotion on September 12. Just a few days later, however, a CMLL statement clarifying that Blanchard was just appearing on that show, and not signed with MLW, threw everything into chaos, with MLW subsequently removing references to Blanchard being on the show. On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer talked about the situation and admitted he didn't know what was going on, beyond confirming that Blanchard was now off the September 12 show.

"She was pulled from the advertising, and she is, in fact, off the show," Meltzer said. "And that's where it stands right now, and I think there will be more that comes out soon, maybe, but probably not that soon. I've tried to ask all involved, and have not heard directly from anybody. I've heard indirectly from a few people, but nothing of any substance to answer the question. So that's the deal."

This now marks the second bizarre contractual situation involving Blanchard this year, after she departed TNA earlier in the summer. Blanchard would later claim she was given the choice of picking TNA or CMLL, ultimately going with the latter. As noted by Meltzer, this situation is even odder as unlike CMLL and TNA, MLW and the lucha libre promotion have a several year working relationship, with CMLL luchadors generally appearing at MLW TV tapings. As a result of this incident, it is now unclear where exactly the MLW/CMLL relationship stands.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription