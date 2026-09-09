Kelani Jordan Retains WWE NXT Women's Title En Route To MITB Qualifier

In her first test as NXT Women's Champion, Kelani Jordan defended her title against Jaida Parker on Tuesday night's episode of "WWE NXT." Fortunately for her, it proved to be a successful one as well.

The champion and challenger kicked off the action with a lock up, which resulted in the latter knocking down the former with a shoulder tackle. When they locked up once more, Jordan escaped and returned the favor by throwing Parker into the mat. After they traded shoves, Jordan then fired off a series of stomps in the corner. In another, Jordan repeatedly drove her shoulder into Parker's midsection. Parker eventually got momentum back on her side by reversing a hurricanrana into a sit-out powerbomb.

In the match's closing moments, Parker cinched in her Rings of Saturn submission, only for Jordan to roll back to break it. When Parker set up for a springboard seated senton, Jordan denied her once more and landed a spinning leg drop instead. The defending champion followed with springboard moonsault to the outside. Back in the ring, Jordan then ascended to the top rope, seeking a 450 Splash. Parker rolled out of the way and delivered a Samoan Drop-seated senton sequence in response. Her traction was short-lived, however, as Jordan drove her into turnbuckle, then nailed her with split-legged moonsault for the win.

After the match, Wren Sinclair sought revenge on the NXT Women's Champion for recently causing injury to her friend, Kendal Grey. Sinclair aggressively whacked Jordan with a kendo stick until "NXT" officials ran out to separate them. Jordan now looks ahead to "WWE Raw," where a Women's Money in the Bank qualifier, also involving Lola Vice and Raquel Rodriguez, awaits her.