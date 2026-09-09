John Cena Says Breaking World Title Record Was More Important To WWE Than To Him

John Cena has spoken honestly about winning his 17th world title, admitting that it meant more to WWE than to him.

Cena became the 17-time world champion last year when he defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania in 2025, surpassing Ric Flair's 16 world titles. He recently spoke at FanX Comic Conventions and explained how winning the 17th title was more important for the pro wrestling business and WWE than to him.

"17 passes the record set by the Nature Boy Ric Flair," he began. "It's a history-making moment, but personally, I think it was more important for WWE. I think it was more important for wrestling. I did a press conference at the Royal Rumble and said, 'I'm finally serious about chasing down 17.' And the reason I want to chase down 17 is to show that it's possible. And I want to be around to shake the hand of the person that wins 18. So yeah, it was cool."

Cena reiterated that it's now up to the young, talented stars in WWE to chase down the marker set by him, and he's eager that someone achieves it, so that he can congratulate them and shake their hand.

"I think it's way more impactful for WWE. We got so much young talent now that actually have a chance if they play their cards right and they really hustle and give it all they got, they got a chance to win 17, 18. So I truly look forward to the day when I can shake the hand of the person who passes that record," added the legendary star.

Cena was uncertain about winning his 17th title, due to his love and admiration for Flair. That historic moment could have come a few years earlier, when he was penciled in to win the title in his 2021 match against Roman Reigns. However, plans changed, eventually leading to him achieving the feat in his final few months in WWE and writing a fairytale ending to his career.