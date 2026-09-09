Jim Ross Hopes To Return And Call AEW All Out Main Event

AEW play-by-play commentator Jim Ross has faced a number of health issues in recent years, but this past June was one of his toughest battles when he spent 27 days in the hospital after undergoing brain surgery. The day before AEW Double or Nothing, Ross also suffered a fall, breaking two of his toes ahead of his brain surgery, but now that he's spent the entire summer in recovery, the WWE Hall Of Famer is eyeing a return to the broadcast desk.

On Sunday, September 26, AEW All Out comes to the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, which will also take place 20 minutes down the road from WWE x AAA Worlds Collide at the Allstate Arena. In order to counter-program Worlds Collide and retain its Mexican fans, it's rumored that Andrade will challenge for the AEW World Title at All Out, a match that Ross is hoping to be on the call for.

"Yeah, man. It's in the cards if I continue to improve at the rate that I currently am. No doubt about it. Because it's a non-stop flight from OKC to Chicago. I'm not flying to London," he said on "Grilling JR." "Two hours. And to me, that's a pretty short hop. But, I've made it very known that I want to return to help on some of the main events as soon as I'm able to travel better. As far as just looking at the match, interpreting what I see, and articulating it, I can do that now. But they're worried about my falling and they want me to get a little bit more steady on my feet."

Ross continued to explain that AEW President Tony Khan doesn't expect him to be at All Out, but wants him to be there if he's healthy enough. Additionally, he praised Khan for his support throughout his recovery, claiming that he's never had a negative call with the promoter.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.