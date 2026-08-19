Jim Ross Provides Health Update After Brain Surgery, Says Goal Is To Work AEW All In

Jim Ross has provided an update on his recent brain surgery and is optimistic about working at an upcoming AEW pay-per-view.

Ross has had to endure a number of surgeries in recent years, including a recent brain surgery to remove fluid from his brain. Conrad Thompson recently provided an update, stating that the WWE Hall of Famer's surgery was a success, and now Ross himself has taken to X to give an update on his condition. He said that he has to undergo rehab and physical therapy before he's allowed to go home and added that he's targeting a return to AEW programming at AEW's All In pay-per-view in London, England.

"Full day of rehab and physical therapy as I'm one step closer to going home. Appreciate all your well wishes. Goal is to work Wembley Stadium at the end of August, 🤠" said Ross.

Full day of rehab and physical therapy as I'm one step closer to going home.

Appreciate all your well wishes.

Goal is to work Wembley Stadium at the end of August. 🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 18, 2026

All In, AEW's next pay-per-view, will take place on August 30, 2026. Earlier in the year, Ross had a fall before the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, but still made it to the show to commentate on the Continental Championship match between Jon Moxley and Kyle O'Reilly. Ross' current deal with AEW is set to expire soon, and he said that he would love to continue with the promotion, explaining that Tony Khan has treated him well.