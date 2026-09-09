Zilla Fatu Cites Family Member As Inspiration For First WWE NXT Promo

After establishing himself on the independent circuit and Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion, Zilla Fatu — son of Umaga — finally caught the attention of WWE and signed with the promotion in August. Since then, Fatu has cut his first promo in front of the live "WWE NXT" audience, and fans noticed his outfit looked very familiar.

During a vlog on his YouTube account, Fatu admitted that fans were right in pointing out his gear was a homage, stating that he used it to pay respects to his cousin. "I already know ya'll getting on my ass about trying to look like The Rock? Well, guess what? That was the whole inspiration about it, okay?" he said.

Fatu has also sat down with Booker on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, where the two discussed his signing and debut on "NXT." According to him, he did exactly what he was told to do, but made sure that it was uniquely characterized to him. Fatu also noted that he said a quick prayer before going out on television, and expressed that he knew Umaga was there with him in spirit.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Zilla Fatu's YouTube account, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.