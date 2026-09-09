Baron Corbin Says Multi-Year WWE Deal Is 'Probably' His Last Contract
Baron Corbin made a surprise return to WWE in July this year during an episode of "SmackDown," after his 2024 parting with the promotion. Since then, Corbin has already had a reign with the WWE United States Championship after a heated feud with Trick Williams, but the 41-year-old admits that his career is winding down.
"This is it, this is going to be a great run for me, like you know, signing a good multi-year deal, coming back, like I'm going to really accomplish something," Corbin noted during an interview with "TheSportster," adding that he never captured a world title, and that he plans to reach that point before his current WWE deal expires. "My thought process is: this is probably the last one I sign, right? Like, realistically, how much time do I have left to do this before I'm a step slower, or I'm not able to bring my A-game and the physicality I want, like, I never want to be a guy that hangs on too long."
Corbin also expressed that he plans to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cash in. At the time of the interview, Corbin was still the US Champion, and also admitted that he had aspirations to be a double champion, which likely won't happen unless he recaptures the belt. "There's so many things that I see that I need to accomplish in a number of years, and so I'm just, I'm flooring it!" he added. "I'm not letting anybody — friend, foe, family, whatever it is — get in the way of accomplishing those things, because to me it's a last shot."
Baron Corbin always believed that there was a way back to WWE for him
When he parted ways with WWE in 2024, it seemed like Baron Corbin would likely never make his way back to the promotion, and instead reestablish himself in TNA or even AEW. However, in his heart, there was always a future with him signed to WWE again, and this time he won't let it go to waste.
"Before, I was always like — in the back of my head — like, 'Nah, there might be another shot, you know, I might be able to get back there at some point when the timing is right and get a cool opportunity," he recalled. "I know that there's not going to be another shot after this one." Corbin expressed that his current goal is to accomplish all his milestones within his current contract and career and claims that he won't be a nice guy this time around.
"This time I'm looking at it and going: 'I'm going to be a little bit more selfish. This is about me and this is about accomplishing the things I want,'" he proclaimed. Corbin pointed out how other talent like Trick Williams have far more years ahead of themselves than him, and because of that, he'll sacrifice anyone else to get what he wants. "If it's Bron Breakker, you know, former Wolf Dog, if he steps in the way, he's getting run over," he claimed. "There is no friends in this run for me ... Everyone is a target, if they're holding what I want."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TheSportster," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.