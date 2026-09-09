Baron Corbin Says Multi-Year WWE Deal Is 'Probably' His Last Contract

Baron Corbin made a surprise return to WWE in July this year during an episode of "SmackDown," after his 2024 parting with the promotion. Since then, Corbin has already had a reign with the WWE United States Championship after a heated feud with Trick Williams, but the 41-year-old admits that his career is winding down.

"This is it, this is going to be a great run for me, like you know, signing a good multi-year deal, coming back, like I'm going to really accomplish something," Corbin noted during an interview with "TheSportster," adding that he never captured a world title, and that he plans to reach that point before his current WWE deal expires. "My thought process is: this is probably the last one I sign, right? Like, realistically, how much time do I have left to do this before I'm a step slower, or I'm not able to bring my A-game and the physicality I want, like, I never want to be a guy that hangs on too long."

Corbin also expressed that he plans to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cash in. At the time of the interview, Corbin was still the US Champion, and also admitted that he had aspirations to be a double champion, which likely won't happen unless he recaptures the belt. "There's so many things that I see that I need to accomplish in a number of years, and so I'm just, I'm flooring it!" he added. "I'm not letting anybody — friend, foe, family, whatever it is — get in the way of accomplishing those things, because to me it's a last shot."