Baron Corbin Details Process Of Re-Joining WWE

He may be without the WWE Men's United States Championship after losing it to Trick Williams at Sunday Night's Main Event, but Baron Corbin isn't too upset about it. Rather, he's happy that the Stamford-based promotion offered the "Lone Wolf" a second chance to return to his old stomping grounds. The former two-time United States Champion recalls how his comeback occurred.

"The coming back process was awesome, because I never once in that year-and-a-half that I was gone reached out. You saw that interview with Hunter [Triple H], where he was like, 'Guys are always texting me, 'I wanna come home.” I never did that. If they want me back, they'll call me. I'm not going to beg for a job," Corbin said on "Busted Open Radio." "I love that place, and I had communication through the time I was gone with Hunter. But it was never like work. Like, I'd text him, 'Hey, congrats on this,' or like, 'How's the family? How are the girls,' like those kinds of things...I stayed in touch with a couple of the talent...That line was never crossed of like, 'Hey, what would you think about me coming back?' Eventually, they did reach out."

Prior to his return, Corbin (formerly wrestling under the name of Bishop Dyer) ruled the MLW tag team division with an iron fist, alongside another former WWE talent in Dijak (wrestling now as Donovan Dijak). The two, formerly known collectively as The Skyscrapers, reigned supreme as the MLW World Tag Team Champions in their first and only run together. Knowing he was on his way back to the WWE, Corbin took the pin and dropped the tag team titles to The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) in a Tennessee Tornado Match in May. But their match officially aired on the August 15 edition of "MLW Fusion," via tape delay.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.