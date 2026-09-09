Ex-WWE, Current AEW Star Taya Valkyrie Joins Canadian Version Of Popular Reality Series

It was a little less than a decade ago that AEW/ROH star Johnny TV had a brief run as a reality TV star, appearing on "Survivor" and drawing several plaudits for his work on the show. As it turns out, he's now not the only one in his household with a reality TV credit under their belt. Taking to X on Wednesday morning, the official account for "The Traitors Canada" unveiled the cast for their upcoming fourth season, with the first cast member revealed as none other than AEW/ROH star Taya Valkyrie.

The cloaks are off. Let the games begin. 👀 Meet your Season 4 players. 🔪🩸 #TheTraitorsCanada premieres Mon Sept 21 on @ctv. Stream next day on @cravecanada. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/brEiNnaveC — The Traitors Canada (@traitorscanada) September 9, 2026

As one would expect, "The Traitors Canada" is an offshoot of the popular US and UK reality series' "The Traitors," itself a remake of the Dutch reality competition "De Verraders." Valkyrie will be one of 22 contestants competing in the upcoming season, which sees small groups become either "Traitors" or "Faithful," with each side trying to eliminate the other in order to win a cash prize of $100K. The series will kick off on September 21, airing on CTV.

"The Traitors Canada" represents another milestone in Valkyrie's career, who has worked for every major promotion in North America, including AAA, AEW, CMLL, Ring of Honor, TNA, and WWE, where she wrestled under the name Franky Monet. It has been a quiet 2026 for Valkyire, however, as she has not wrestled in AEW or Ring of Honor since January, when she teamed with Mansoor and Mason Madden to take on Trish Adora, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean of Shane Taylor Promotions. As of this writing, Valkyrie remains on the AEW roster page, suggesting she is still employed with the promotion.