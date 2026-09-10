AEW National Champion Andrade Fulfills Promised Weekly Title Defense

AEW National Champion Andrade El Idolo promised to focus on his championship by defending it every week, despite holding a contract for an AEW World Championship shot he won in the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In London. He did just that on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite," where he defeated Beast Mortos.

Mortos tried to get the jump on the champion to start off the match, but he couldn't catch Andrade off guard. The men traded shoulder tackles until Andrade knocked his challenger out of the ring, then followed up with a flying hurricanrana before taking a second for his admirers at ringside.

Andrade was taken out by a tornillo through the ropes to the outside of the ring, but recovered shortly after to reveal his trunks in the ring with Mortos down in the corner. As Andrade was peacocking around, Mortos caught him with a Samoan Drop and almost had him pinned. Mortos looked to go for a Tombstone, then hit a lung blower instead, almost getting the three count again.

The champion hit a big reversal, followed by the Dia de los Muertos and the DM for the victory. After the match, he reiterated the fact he'll be defending the gold every week, and he was attacked by The Dogs. As Gabe Kidd ran down the champion on the microphone and Clark Connors and David Finlay beat him down, AEW World Champion Will Ospreay came out to make the save.