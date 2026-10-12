WWE's John Cena Reportedly Set To Star In New Comedy Film Alongside David Harbour

WWE legend John Cena has landed another acting gig, as he is set to star in a new comedy movie.

The prolific wrestler-turned-actor is reportedly set to star in a film titled "The Family Disappears," which will also feature David Harbour and Dan Matteucci, according to "Deadline." The film will be directed by Jonatan Etzler. The movie is set to start filming on November 10 in Atlanta, Georgia, with the outlet describing it as a story about an overburdened father who discovers that his family has vanished and someone else has occupied his house.

The movie will be produced by Fifth Season, which has also produced films like "The Lost Daughter" and TV shows like "Killing Eve."

Cena is currently keeping busy in the acting world, with a whole host of projects on his slate. The 17-time WWE world champion had two movies released earlier this year, "Coyote vs. Acme" and "Little Brother," with a few more set to hit screens soon. "Matchbox: The Movie" is scheduled to release later this year, followed by two others, "One Attempt Remaining" and "Stuntnuts: The Movie."

While Cena has admitted that he misses wrestling, he recently revealed that he now finds joy in watching the sport as a fan following his retirement from WWE, allowing him to focus on the next chapter of his career in Hollywood.