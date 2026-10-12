Don Callis has had a lot of favorites during his time in wrestling, from Kenny Omega to Konosuke Takeshita, and even the likes of Will Ospreay and Chris Jericho, but Callis sees Kyle Fletcher as the one who will surpass them all for years to come.

Before Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's "Northern Rising" pay-per-view, Callis sat down with "Poisonrana" to talk about everything he's achieved in the business, but his biggest achievement will be turning the "Protostar" into what he believes will be the greatest professional wrestler of all time. "Everything I've done wite the Don Callis Family, getting Kyle Fletcher ready for becoming what I believe he's going to be the greatest wrestler in the history of the sport."

Fletcher has been an integral part of the Don Callis Family in AEW, and outside of Callis himself, is the member who has been part of the family the longest at the time of writing as he approaches nearly three years under Callis' wing. During that time, Fletcher has become one of the most successful singles stars in All Elite Wrestling, holding the AEW TNT Championship twice, the AEW International Championship and AEW World Trios Championships once, and even having a six-month reign with the ROH World Television Championship in 2024.

The "Protostar" will look to add another title to his collection this week as both he and fellow family member Kevin Knight will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW WrestleDream 2026 on October 17. However, Fletcher hasn't forgotten about his AEW International Championship that he lost to Kazuchika Okada at AEW All In London 2026, with Okada using the excuse of wanting to keep the title in the family to explain his underhanded tactics at Wembley Stadium.

Please credit "Poisonrana" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.