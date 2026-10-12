Dave Meltzer Provides Update On Konnan's Health

Prior to Bound for Glory, Konnan was inducted into the 2026 TNA Hall of Fame, which was accepted on his behalf by Cruz Montana. Konnan has had a rough few years, health-wise. In March, Konnan was hospitalized and had to undergo a leg amputation. In the years prior, he also dealt with diverticulitis and kidney issues, among others. Despite his health issues, Konnan has continued recording the Keepin' It 100 with Konnan podcast with Disco Inferno.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Montana had to be called by his WWE name instead the name everyone knew him as in TNA, Mike Santana. He also provided a bit of a health update on Konnan.

"I actually did hear this tonight. Konnan is past the worst, thank God. I mean, he went through hell. But, he is the past the worst is what I was told."

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