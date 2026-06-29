Update On Konnan's Health After Leg Amputation

It has been a rough few years for former WCW, TNA, and AAA star Konnan, as the luchador has been beset with numerous health issues, from diverticulitis to kidney issues. But things got even worse for Konnan just a few months ago, after reports emerged that he had been hospitalized and forced to undergo the amputation of one of his legs. Updates have been sparse to come by, but on Monday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer provided some more information, revealing that while Konnan still had a long way to go with recovery, his life was no longer in immediate danger.

"He's in rough shape, but he is, like...he's not in life threatening shape from what I've last heard," Meltzer said. "He's doing better than he was before. I'm not sure if he's still in the hospital. But you know, he's...I mean, it was life threatening for a long time. He was having all kinds of stuff that was bad. But he's turned the corner, from what I am told."

Even with his health problems, Konnan has remained a presence, continuing to record episodes of his podcast "Keepin It 100 with Konnan" with his co-host, former WCW star Disco Inferno. Konnan had remained involved with AAA, where he has worked on and off since the 1990s, even after the promotion was bought by WWE, serving as a member of the creative team and as a color commentator for certain events. While his health issues have prevented Konnan from continuing in his commentator role, it is unknown if he remains active in AAA's creative process.

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