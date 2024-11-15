Health Update On Former WCW Star Konnan

Former WCW star and current AAA creative head Konnan has been privately dealing with significant health challenges of late. The latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" reports that Konnan has been hospitalized for nearly a month with complications stemming from diverticulitis. "Konnan has been hospitalized at this point for the last 26 days, after getting diverticulitis and then having other health issues stemming from it," the report said. "He is hopeful to be home this weekend for the first time."

Advertisement

The "Observer" claims that the situation was looking fairly dire at one point, but Konnan surprised his doctors with a sudden turnaround. It's predicted that Konnan will share more details about his recent setbacks when he returns to his podcast, "K100," which he co-hosts with former WCW colleague Disco Inferno.

Diverticulitis is characterized by an inflammation of the diverticula in the colon. Pockets can form along the intestinal wall which can trap food, leading to discomfort, infection, and other problems. Since there are no superficial symptoms, the condition sometimes isn't diagnosed until a person experiences excruciating pain, and could become critical if left untreated. Several wrestling stars have had to fight from underneath against diverticulitis. Kenny Omega was forced out of action for more than a year after being diagnosed in December 2023. Omega underwent surgery in August, and his in-ring return could happen at January's Wrestle Dynasty. The condition also forced former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to end his UFC career. Lesnar recovered, but never returned full-time to MMA, opting instead to rejoin WWE, where the physicality is more controlled. Former WWE and MLW star Davey Boy Smith Jr. also dealt with diverticulitis issues in 2023.

Advertisement