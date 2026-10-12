Avery Styles Details 'Organic Chemistry' He Shares With Fellow TNA Star Rich Swann

So far, TNA's Avery Styles is a bit of a black hole, beyond the fact that he's the rookie son of WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles, was involved in a controversy involving setting up chairs, and he had his first big match in TNA this past weekend at Bound for Glory, participating in the Call Your Shot battle royal, lasting all the way to the final four before being eliminated by AJ Francis. But last week, the 19 year old attempted to shed some light on who he is during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio." And one thing fans learned was that Styles has really developed a liking for his TNA co-worker Rich Swann.

"He's hilarious, one of the funniest guys I've ever met," Styles said. "I really like him. So that would be a great match as well. That be awesome."

Swann and Styles haven't met in a TNA ring yet, with Swann instead finding himself in the Seven Way match for the vacant X-Division Championship at Bound for Glory, which was won by The Amazing Red. Styles bond with Swann seems to be less about Swann's athletic ability and more to do with how they've gelled outside of the ring, something Styles indicated happened immediately.

"We just hit it off," Styles said. "I love his energy. I've never seen anyone like him. He's the funniest guy I've ever met in my life."

It wasn't that long ago that Swann was among the top names in TNA, holding the TNA World Heavyweight Championship for over 180 days between 2020 and 2021. Swann was also briefly a co-worker of Styles' father during his several year run with WWE, though the two never worked together before Swann was released in 2018 following his arrest for domestic violence.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription