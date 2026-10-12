Natalie Satterley, Wife Of Pac, Shares Social Media Remembrance Of Her Late Husband

Since his untimely death two weeks ago, not a single day has gone by that there hasn't been some sort of tribute for the late AEW star PAC. But it was on Tuesday he received perhaps the most poignant tribute of all from his wife, Natalie Satterley. On Instagram, Slatterey posted a lengthy statement remembering her husband, complete with a photo montage of the two from their life together.

"Thank you for our beautiful life darling," Satterly said. "Twenty one years ago we became friends, nineteen years ago we fell in love and eleven years ago we were married. Two souls entwined in one; my best friend and better half. You always worked so incredibly hard to ensure we would have a great life together, both now and once you had retired. The cruelty of having all of our future hopes and dreams snatched away will never feel real.

"You were so excited to get home to us, you were going to shoot hoops all week with your best mates, we were going to set up your new home gym and take Wilfie for some autumnal walks, have pizza at Rudy's on your cheat day, go to the match, see Sam Campbell live. We're all just waiting for you to walk through the door again darling, and the idea that will never happen is beyond comprehension.

"I can't believe it's been over two weeks already since we last spoke, I can't believe I'm making this post. We will try our hardest to get through this nightmare and look after each other as I know that's what you would want, but we will miss you every minute, of every hour, of every day. Love you eternally pet."

Satterley's post has since received comments and well wishes from many within the wrestling business, including AEW's Chris Jericho, Dax Harwood, and Renee Paquette and WWE's Blake Monroe and Nattie Neidhart. Both AEW and WWE, where PAC previously worked as Neville, have continued to honor PAC last week, with WWE releasing a 48 minute tribute video put together by Kevin Owens, while numerous AEW talents continued to wrestle with PAC armbands on during "Grand Slam France" much like they had during "A Tribute to PAC" one week prior.