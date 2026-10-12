WWE's Drew McIntyre Joins Voice Cast Of Upcoming Disney Animated Film

It's been six months since fans last caught sight of Drew McIntyre in a wrestling ring at WrestleMania 42, with the former WWE Champion instead finding himself preoccupied with a seemingly never ending supply of movie roles. Now McIntyre is adding another acting job to his resume, this time in the form of voice acting. In a Monday press release, Walt Disney Studios announced that McIntyre was part of the voice cast for the upcoming animated film "Hexed," set to be released on November 27.

Directed by Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn, the co-director of the 2023 Disney film "Wish," "Hexed" follows the adventures of "impulsive and unconventional teenage girl" Billie Doe (Hailee Steinfeld) after she discovers she has magical powers. Said powers lead to Billie and her mother Alice (Rashida Jones) being transported to the witch realm of Hexe, where they discover "family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever." Walton Goggins, Jodie Foster, Henry Winkler, and Dan Stevens will also star as Beef Roger Crummchuk, a three eyed cat, the sinister Queen Celeste respectively, potoo bird Nigel, and Celeste's Grand Councilor Hieronymous.

It's unclear what role McIntyre will voice in the film, though it's clear he will be one of many notable names joining Steinfeld, Jones, Goggins, and Foster. Among the other names announced today for "Hexed" in undisclosed roles include McIntyre's occasional WWE co-worker Pat McAfee, comedian/wrestling fan Ron Funches, and actors Jimmy O. Yang, Cheri Oteri, Kathy Najimy, Wayne Knight, Alan Tudyk, Randall Park, Chris Parnell, Rachel Dratch, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Josh Dallas.

With the film set to release in just a month, it is likely McIntyre already recorded his part earlier in the year. As a result, it is unlikely "Hexed" would have any effect on a potential return to WWE TV for McIntyre, who is rumored to be on his way back to the promotion. A recent report suggested that the return could see McIntyre making a switch from "SmackDown" over to "Raw."