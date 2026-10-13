Backstage News On Why Carmelo Hayes Joined 946 On WWE Raw

Carmelo Hayes joined the 946 group led by Royce Keys on this week's "WWE Raw," with a report revealing why he was added to the faction.

Hayes made a surprise appearance at the end of "Raw" and attacked The Bloodline during 946's match. It's now been revealed by "False Finish" that Keys, the leader of the group, had asked WWE to add Hayes to the group.

"False Finish has learned that Royce Keys asked WWE to bring Carmelo Hayes to 946. Hayes was off TV as they continued building the story," said the outlet.

Hayes was off television for a few weeks and was last seen on "WWE SmackDown," where he lost a United States Championship match to then-champion Baron Corbin. The outlet further claimed that Hayes was primed to beat current champion Trick Williams to regain the US title, which he had last held at the start of the year.

946 debuted on "Raw" in August with Keys, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price as its first three members, before adding Jaida Parker and, most recently, Hayes to the faction. The group made their in-ring debut on "Raw" this week, with a six-man match against The Bloodline's Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, with the match ending in a no contest after Hayes' attack.