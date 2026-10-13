Penta Comments On When He'll Cash In WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase And Against Whom

WWE men's Money in the Bank winner Penta has discussed his plan with the briefcase and named a rematch he wants to have.

Penta has earned himself a world title opportunity by winning the Money in the Bank contract, but the Mexican star is in no hurry to cash it in. In an interview with "WWE Now," he said he wants to bide his time before pulling the trigger on his world title opportunity.

"But not yet. Not too soon," said Penta when asked when he would cash in his contract. "This is a big surprise because I was thinking something when I climbed to the top and the ladder, this is the real key for [when] I will become a world champion, right? Now I decide when, I decide where, and I decide against who."

When asked whether he could challenge Roman Reigns, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, using his briefcase, Penta didn't rule it out. Just a few weeks ago, Penta unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the title in his home country but came out of the match looking stronger than ever despite the loss.

"Why not? [face Roman Reigns] But as I mentioned before, Penta decides when, where. Now I relax for a little bit, and later I start studying my opponents. But for now, I want to enjoy this," he said, pointing to the briefcase. "Definitely, I want a rematch against Roman Reigns. But the real question is when? And the real question is where? And that is a surprise."

On the "WWE Raw" after Money in the Bank, Penta warned the world champions to watch their backs, as he could cash in on them at any time, and vowed to become a world champion. Penta has won tag team titles across various promotions but has only one major singles world title to his name which came at Impact, which he hopes to change using his Money in the Bank briefcase in WWE.