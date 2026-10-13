AEW Commentator Jim Ross Announces He's Back In The Hospital

It's another week, and another worry regarding the health of AEW's Jim Ross. Taking to X a little after 11 p.m. on Monday evening, Ross posted a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed, giving a thumbs up. Ross confirmed he had been readmitted due to "low oxygen" levels. He also revealed that he was currently weighing 198 lbs, and that he was in need of a break.

Back in the hospital due to low oxygen. Weighed 198. Need a break. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/4hZ7pKNwHF — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 13, 2026

This is the second time in the last week that Ross has found himself in the hospital. He was previously there for a brain surgery operation to, according to Ross, "address an issue with my shunt." Ross' "Grilling JR" co-host Conrad Thompson had indicated that the procedure had been successful in a tweet last Wednesday, and that Ross would be able to go home that day after a brief period in recovery.

The AEW announcer had previously had a shunt put into his brain during another surgery in August, but afterward had complained that the shunt was causing him to have severe headaches. As such, the follow up procedure was done in order to fix the issue. It's unclear whether last week's surgery was part of the reason for Ross' return to the hospital, or if this was related to one of the other health issues Ross has dealt with.

The legendary wrestling broadcaster has been put through the ringer, particularly over the last few years, as he's dealt with falls, skin, hip, and colon cancer scares, undergoing several biopsies as a result. Ross recently revealed that a scan showed there was a spot on his kidney, with additional testing being done to determine whether it involves anything cancerous.