Carmelo Hayes Makes First Comment After Joining 946 On WWE Raw

946 continues to grow, adding its second member in a number of weeks. During the chaotic main of "WWE Raw", a figure with their face covered appeared in the ring to beat down Solo Sikoa and The Usos with a crowbar. That person pulled down their bandana to reveal their identity: Carmelo Hayes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hayes posted a series of photos of his first night in 946. He also included a clip of himself standing on a chair and pointing the crowbar like a gun to deliver a warning shot. Hayes captioned the post with "the reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated." He closed with 946's tagline, "Ain't nobody safe." He used the purple smiling face with devil horns emoji and the hashtag 946.

Over the weekend, Hayes raised some eyebrows when he deleted his avatar and it was just a black photo. MJF posted a picture to his Instastory of himself in the ring with Hayes on the indies, which fueled rumors that he was leaving WWE. His last match was on the August 14 episode "SmackDown", where he lost to Baron Corbin. Ten days later, 946 made their debut on "Raw".

According to False Finish, Royce Keys asked for Hayes to be added to the group. He was off TV as they built the 946 story. Jaida Parker debuted with the stable three weeks ago when she ran down Sikoa with a car.