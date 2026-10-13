Backstage News On Original Plans For WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match Winners

Saturday was the annual Money in the Bank PLE that featured two ladder matches of the same name. Tiffany Stratton and Penta won their respective briefcases and will earn a future title shot when they decide to cash in. On "Raw", Penta revealed his custom briefcase that has its own pyro. A replica is for sale on WWE Shop.

Three days later, we are learning that neither Penta nor Stratton was slated to originally win their respective ladder matches. According to False Finish, it was supposed to be Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez.

Roxanne Perez and Bron Breakker were originally scheduled to win their respective MITB matches before WWE ultimately decided on Tiffany Stratton and Penta pic.twitter.com/E4m7jeujKb — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) October 13, 2026

While it's currently unclear why the changes were made, Penta made a big impression with some backstage following his main event match with Roman Reigns in Mexico. Some people reportedly believed that Penta deserved to stay near the top of the card and is a major star. It is believed he could get a rematch against Reigns at some point.

As for Stratton, her character is friends with Chelsa Green. Green currently holds the Women's Championship on "SmackDown". They spent the build for MITB hoping Stratton could win so she could cash in on the Women's World Champion and they could both be champions. During Stratton's first run with the briefcase, she eventually turned on her mentor and friend, Nia Jax and successfully cashed in to win the title.