Drew McIntyre Comments On WWE Absence: 'I'm Focused On Hollywood Drew'

After years of being a wrestler only, the Hollywood bug has bitten Drew McIntyre something fierce, as the former WWE Champion has spent all his time following WrestleMania 42 securing movie roles and spending little time in the wrestling ring. And it appears one of the benefits of that is that McIntyre is now bulking up in size. In an interview with Fox News, McIntyre revealed that his larger frame is in part to keep him ready for his in-ring return. Of course, when that will be is less of a focus than his acting obligations.

"I'm as big as I've ever been," McIntyre said. "I'm 285, right? And I'm 10 pounds bigger than I was for 'Agent of Shadows.' I'm in the best shape of my life. I posted myself running the ropes the other day, keeping myself in ring shape. I'm always ready to go. I think it got like over 8 million views, just bouncing off the ropes a few times, across my social media platforms. But right now, I'm focused on Hollywood Drew. So, we'll see. We will see."

McIntyre recently booked yet another film role, albeit a voice role in the upcoming Disney animated film "Hexed," which is scheduled to be released next month. Despite that and McInyre's statement, recent reports have suggested that WWE was looking to bring him back to TV sooner rather than later. It is also believed that McIntyre will return with some sort of change, as WWE looks to move him off the "SmackDown" brand, where he has spent the last several years, and over to "Raw." It's unclear what McIntyre's creative direction will entail beyond that, and whether his film career will be incorporated.